Can Trump win the 2024 GOP nomination without Iowa? Former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are battling for voters in Iowa as well as for support from Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds. Trump lost Iowa in 2016 but still easily cruised to the nomination. CBS News' Robert Costa and Fin Gómez join "America Decides" to discuss how important it is for the former president to win the Hawkeye State this time around.