Can Biden and Trump help convince people to get vaccinated? As more vaccine doses become available, health officials are focusing on reaching people who may be hesitant to get a shot. CBS News' deputy director of elections and data analysis Kabir Khanna joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" host Elaine Quijano to discuss a CBS News survey experiment to see if people become more likely to accept the vaccine when they hear it's been endorsed by President Biden or former President Trump.