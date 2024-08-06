Watch CBS News

Calls for violence spiked online after Trump rally shooting

Immediately following July's assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, there was a significant spike in calls for violence across online platforms. The research firm Moonshot, which tracks domestic violent extremism online, found there were more than 1,500 calls for civil war the day after the shooting — up more than 600% from a normal day. Anna Schecter, senior coordinating producer for CBS News' crime and public safety unit, has the details.
