Sign Up For Newsletters
Battleground Tracker
Coronavirus Updates
Election 2020
Presidential Debate
Symbolic Justice Documentary
How Do I Vote In My State?
America's Right To Vote
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
What to watch for in the first Biden-Trump debate
Coronavirus death toll surpasses 1 million worldwide
2020 race to dictate fate of U.S. immigration for generations
Incumbent Trump banks on fear and anxiety to motivate voters
Grand jury proceedings in Breonna Taylor case will be released
Mass evacuations as wildfire erupts in California wine country
U.S. asked to "clarify" alleged hysterectomies on migrant women
Multiple people dead after "hostage situation" in Salem, Oregon
Man falls to death while posing for photo on Oregon cliff
2020 Elections
CBS News coverage of the 2020 elections
Battleground Tracker: Latest polls, state of the race and more
5 things to know about CBS News' 2020 Battleground Tracker
CBS News coverage of voting rights issues
How do I vote in my state in the 2020 election?
Battleground Tracker: Biden gains edge in Arizona, leads big in Minnesota
With more mail-in ballots, officials urge patience on election night
Americans and the right to vote: Why it's not easy for everyone
Why some mail-in ballots are rejected and how to make sure your vote counts
What happens if the president doesn't accept the election results?
Election Day could turn into "Election Week" with rise in mail ballots
Shows
Live
LIVE
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search:
Live
Watch CBSN Live
California wildfires kill three people, force thousands to evacuate
A wildfire in northern California kills three people while another blaze causes major damage to the area's famed wine country. Jonathan Vigliotti reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue