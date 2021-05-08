Live

Watch CBSN Live

California wildfire forces thousands to evacuate

A wildfire is exploding across Southern California. More than 30,000 acres are burning northwest of Los Angeles. Thousands of homes have been evacuated, and containment is at zero percent. Jamie Yuccas reports.
