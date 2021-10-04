Live

California oil spill puts nearby wildlife at risk

Nearly 130,000 gallons of processed crude oil spilled into the Pacific Ocean after a pipeline ruptured along the Southern California coast, putting a nearby wildlife habitat and the area's beaches at risk. Lilia Luciano reports.
