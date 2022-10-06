CBS News App
Ukraine Crisis
COVID Pandemic
CBS News Live
Managing Your Money
Essentials Shopping
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Biden pardoning prior federal offenses of marijuana possession
2 Russians seek asylum after reaching remote Alaskan island in boat
1 killed, at least 5 injured in Las Vegas stabbing attack
Shooting at Michigan hotel wounds 1; suspect "contained"
Herschel Walker says abortion "nothing to be ashamed of"
North Carolina Proud Boys member pleads guilty to seditious conspiracy
CDC ending daily reporting of COVID case and death data
Key parts of New York's new gun law halted by federal judge
House Jan. 6 select committee schedules next hearing for Oct. 13
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Innovators & Disruptors
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Davos 2022
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
California begins issuing gas tax rebates
California is issuing gas tax rebates to millions of residents to help offset high prices at the pump. CBS News correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti joins Errol Barnett and Lana Zak from Los Angeles with details.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On