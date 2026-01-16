California couple investigated for child abuse had 5 more surrogate babies This past July, police in California raided the home of Guojun Xuan and Silvia Zhang over allegations of possible child abuse. The couple's 21 children, mostly surrogate-born, were taken into state custody as an investigation began. In the months since their arrest and release, the couple has had at least five more surrogate-born babies. The couple is now fighting for custody of all of their children and is suing some of their surrogates in the process. CBS News legal reporter Katrina Kaufman has more.