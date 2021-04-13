Live

Calendar: Week of February 1

Charles Osgood takes a look at some notable events of the week ahead, including National Freedom Day (the 151st anniversary of the 13th Amendment abolishing slavery), the annual Empire State Building Run-Up in New York City, and World Cancer Day.
