Cal Ripken, Jr. on A-Rod, faster baseball and children's book series Cal Ripken, Jr. spent his 21-year career as a shortstop and third baseman for the Baltimore Orioles. "The Iron Man" will always be known for playing a record 2,632 consecutive games in 17 seasons. Now, in retirement, Ripken enjoys sharing his life experiences with kids through a series of books. He joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss his newest installment called "Out at Home."