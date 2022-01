California appeals court could vacate Robert Durst murder conviction following his death A legal loophole could vacate the California murder conviction of late real estate heir Robert Durst, who was was serving a life sentence when he died in a California hospital Monday. Joseph Becerra, a retired investigator for the New York State Police who was behind the original reopening of the investigation into Kathie Durst's 1982 disappearance, discusses the case with CBSN's Tony Dokoupil.