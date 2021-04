Buzzfeed “Whine About It” star talks rise to fame If you ever wished you could combine your love of complaining with your love of wine at work, one man is setting the bar and cashing in. Comedian Matt Bellassai stars in Buzzfeed’s “Whine About It,” an internet video series. He rants about things that annoy him while drinking wine at his desk. Bellassai’s videos average three and a half million Facebook views a week. He joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss how the series came to be.