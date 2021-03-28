Live

Businesses poised to profit from new Cuba policy

If Congress were to lift the trade embargo, businesses will be ready to take advantage of it. Vicente Arenas reports from Miami, where the tourism industry is especially eager to reap the benefits of a new relationship with Cuba.
