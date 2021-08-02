Live

Businesses change mask policies amid COVID-19 surge

As the U.S. tops more than 100,000 new daily COVID-19 cases for the first time in more than five months, two of the nation's biggest retailers are changing their mask policies. Dr. Susannah Hills, a pediatric airway surgeon, joined CBSN to discuss.
