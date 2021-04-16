Live

Bus blast injures at least 15 in Jerusalem

A bomb blast on a bus in Jerusalem has injured at least 15 people. Police are investigating who placed the bomb, and whether it is terror-related. CBS Radio News correspondent Robert Berger joins CBSN from Jerusalem with the latest details.
