Live

Watch CBSN Live

Burglar caught on camera trying to steal tacos

Surveillance video in Las Vegas captured burglars looking for tacos. The owners of the restaurant decided to have some fun with it, adding captions over the thieves. CBSN's Contessa Brewer shows us the video.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.