Bryan Cranston on "Breaking Bad" Walter White character: "I related to this man" Charlie Rose and Bryan Cranston discuss how Cranston framed his popular Walter White character on the hit AMC show "Breaking Bad." Be sure to tune in to "CBS This Morning" Thursday for Cranston's full interview with Rose. Cranston spoke with the "CTM" co-host on the set of his new play, "All the Way," on Broadway.