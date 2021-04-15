Brussels investigation reveals links to Paris attacks Two Americans are among the latest victims identified in the Brussels terror attacks. On Friday morning, a U.S. official confirmed the deaths of siblings Alexander and Sascha Pinczowski of New York. Raids overnight in Belgium led to at least six arrests linked to the bombings at an airport and subway station. Another raid in France led to the arrest of a man connected to the mastermind of last year's Paris attacks. Police are still searching for at least two suspects in the Belgian attacks still on the run. Allen Pizzey reports from Brussels.