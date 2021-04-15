Brothers create "Groupon" for cheap prescription drugs Millions of people who take prescription drugs are seeing higher prices. In a study last year, a third of Americans surveyed said their bills went up from 2014, even for generic drugs. A tech startup called "Blink Health" is on a mission to provide the lowest prices on generic prescription drugs through its app and website. Almost half cost less than $10 and can be bought at more than 60,000 major pharmacies nationwide. Co-founders Matthew and Geoffrey Chaiken join "CBS This Morning" to discuss their company.