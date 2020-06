Broadway star Norm Lewis performs in an empty Lincoln Center plaza, closed due to coronavirus Only on “CBS This Morning,” Tony-nominated actor and singer Norm Lewis performs “Lift Every Voice and Sing” a cappella in an empty Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts plaza. The New York City complex, home to the New York City Ballet, the Metropolitan Opera, the New York Philharmonic, Jazz at Lincoln Center and more, has been closed since March 12 due to coronavirus concerns.