Brittney Griner prisoner swap met with praise and criticism from Congress News of basketball star Brittney Griner's release from a Russian penal colony as part of a prisoner swap is being met with both praise and criticism from lawmakers on Capitol Hill. The partisan reactions to the news comes at the same time the House formally passed the Respect For Marriage Act, sending the bill to President Biden's desk. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane has the latest from Capitol Hill.