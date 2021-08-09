Live

Brittany Commisso speaks out about allegations against Cuomo

In an exclusive "CBS This Morning" and the Times Union interview, Brittany Commisso says Governor Andrew Cuomo groped and sexually harassed her. Commisso was identified as "Executive Assistant #1" in the state attorney general's report and is one of 11 women who have accused the embattled governor of sexual misconduct. Cuomo denies all the allegations. Jericka Duncan spoke with Commisso in Albany, New York. She says the governor broke the law and "needs to be held accountable."
