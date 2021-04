British conservationist joins annual swan migration Between 1995 and 2010, the number of swans making the annual flight from Arctic Russia to northern Europe took a dive, from 29,000 to just 18,000 - a drop of more than one-third. To find out why, British conservationist Sacha Dench strapped on a paramotor, a powered paraglider, and joined the swans' migration. Jonathan Vigliotti reports.