British baby Charlie Gard dead at 11 months Charlie Gard has died. His parents had wanted him to go to the U.S. for an experimental treatment, but the hospital where he was already being treated didn't think the treatment would help and could cause him pain. The dispute ended up in court, and a judge sided with the hospital, eventually approving a plan to transfer Charlie to a hospice, where he died before his first birthday. CBS News' Jane Ferguson joins us from London with the latest.