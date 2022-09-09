Britain and world mourn Queen Elizabeth II: CBS News Flash Sept. 9, 2022 She was Britain's longest-reigning monarch. Queen Elizabeth II is dead at the age of 96. Now her first son, Charles, has ascended the throne. The 73-year-old will give an address to the nation - pre-recorded, at 1 p.m. Eastern time, 6 p.m. local time. The Royal family, the United Kingdom, and the world are mourning - and reacting. President Biden and the first lady Jill Biden said she defined an era adding, in a world of constant change, she was a steadying presence.