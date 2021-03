Brennan on Navy SEAL who says he killed OBL In 2011, 24 Navy SEALS carried out a mission to kill or capture Osama Bin Laden. They were sworn to secrecy, part of the lifelong pledge taken by all members of the elite force. But one highly decorated vet has taken the controversial step of revealing his identity and his role in the historic mission. CBS News Correspondent Margaret Brennan joins "CBSN" with what he told her.