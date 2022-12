Breaking down Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's U.S. trip, speech to Congress Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy traveled to the U.S. on his first trip outside of Ukraine since the start of the war. In his powerful address to a joint meeting of Congress, Zelenskyy rallied for more support from the U.S. CBS News' Margaret Brennan joins “CBS Mornings” to discuss the impact of his visit and the challenges ahead in the war against Russia.