Breaking down Trump's Ukraine comments, judge's DOGE ruling A federal judge said the Department of Government Efficiency's access to sensitive government agencies' data appears to be "unchecked authority of an unelected individual," but allowed the access to continue. At Mar-a-Lago, President Trump defended Elon Musk, but went on the offense against Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy over Russia's invasion. Nancy Cordes has more.