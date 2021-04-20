Live

Breaking down Trump comments on Khan family

After Khizr Khan, the father of a fallen soldier, slammed Donald Trump at the Democratic Party convention, Trump responded by criticizing the soldier's mother. "Face the Nation" moderator John Dickerson joins CBSN to discuss.
