Breaking down the U.S. threat to withhold military aid to Israel The U.S. on Monday said it would send an anti-missile system and 100 troops to Israel. On Tuesday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the U.S. would withhold military aid to Israel if the humanitarian situation in Gaza doesn't improve in the next month. Seth Jones, president of the Defense and Security Department at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, joins CBS News with his analysis.