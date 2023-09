Breaking down New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez's bribery charges Democratic Sen. Robert Menendez of New Jersey and his wife have been indicted by a federal grand jury, according to court filings unsealed Friday, with prosecutors alleging the couple accepted lavish bribes in exchange for official acts. CBS News legal contributor Jessica Levinson, CBS News Justice Department reporter Robert Legare and CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion have more on the charges.