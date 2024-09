Breaking down the Middle East conflict: Israel's strikes on Hezbollah, U.S. troop movements Israel has launched missile strikes in Lebanon, killing over 500 people, as part of its ongoing conflict with Hezbollah. In response to the escalating violence, the U.S. is sending additional troops to the region. To help us understand the situation, Samantha Vinograd, a CBS News national security contributor, joins "CBS Mornings."