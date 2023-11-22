Breaking down the Israel-Hamas hostage deal, short-term cease-fire in Gaza The Israeli government approved a deal negotiated in Doha, Qatar, for the release of some hostages from Hamas' Oct. 7 attack and a short-term cease-fire in Gaza. CBS News correspondent Lilia Luciano reports on the deal's points as some critique its implications. CBS News' Willie Inman reports from Nantucket, Massachusetts, where President Biden is staying for Thanksgiving, and Mike Lyons, a retired U.S. Army major and military analyst, joins CBS News with his take on the continued threats in the Middle East.