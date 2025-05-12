Watch CBS News

Breaking down the India-Pakistan ceasefire deal

The India-Pakistan ceasefire agreement brokered by the U.S. is holding, but threats by both nations persist. The tension comes after a terrorist attack in the Kashmir region. CBS News' Shanelle Kaul reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.