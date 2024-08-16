Breaking down the charges in Matthew Perry's overdose death Two of the five suspects charged in the death of actor Matthew Perry have pleaded not guilty. The other three defendants have either pleaded guilty or agreed to do so at a later date. The 54-year-old "Friends" star died last October in a hot tub at his Los Angeles-area home. An autopsy report found the amount of ketamine in Perry's blood at the time of his death was about the same used for general anesthesia during surgery. CBS News correspondent Adam Yamaguchi has more from Los Angeles.