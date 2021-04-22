Breaking down the "Bridgegate" trial Federal prosecutors raised new questions about New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie during opening statements in the so-called "Bridgegate" trial. They claim Christie knew his allies were involved in the controversial closure of access lanes to the George Washington Bridge, as it was happening. They also say the purpose of the lane closures in 2013 was to punish Fort Lee's mayor, who declined to endorse Christie's re-election. Rikki Klieman joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the implications of the trial.