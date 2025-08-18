Watch CBS News

Breaking down stakes of a possible trilateral meeting with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy returned to the White House to make his case on how to end Russia's war with his battle-weary country. Key European leaders were there, too. President Trump spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin afterwards and said he's now making arrangements for a trilateral meeting between the two warring countries and himself. Charles Kupchan, senior fellow from the Council on Foreign Relations, joins to discuss.
