Breaking down Spain's new migrant crisis as 60,000 enter Ceuta At least 60,000 migrants have crossed the border from Morocco into the Spanish city of Ceuta over the past few days, one of only two land borders the European Union shares with Africa. CBS News international reporter Aiden Stretch reports from Algeciras, Spain. Then, Charles Marino, a former Department of Homeland Security adviser and CEO of Sentinel Security Solutions, joins CBS News to explain what is driving the new wave of migration into Spain from North Africa.