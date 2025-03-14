Watch CBS News

Breaking down NASA's SpaceX mission launch from Kennedy Space Center

NASA launched SpaceX's Crew-10 mission from the Kennedy Space Center. A Falcon-9 rocket is carrying four astronauts to the International Space Station where they will meet astronauts Suni Williams and "Butch" Wilmore, who have been there for over 9 months. Former NASA astronaut Scott Parazynski, CBS News national correspondent Mark Strassmann and Derrick Pitts, chief astronomer for the Franklin Institute in Philadelphia, break it all down.
