Breaking down Jack Smith's comments about the Trump federal indictment

Special counsel Jack Smith said former President Donald Trump violated laws that put America "at risk" while making a statement Friday about the federal indictment against Trump. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane, CBS News legal contributor Jessica Levinson, CBS News chief national affairs and justice correspondent Jeff Pegues and CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe have more.
