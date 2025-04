Breaking down Columbia student Mohsen Mahdawi's release and Trump's comments on Abrego Garcia The Palestinian Columbia University student who was detained at his citizenship hearing, Mohsen Mahdawi, has been released after spending two weeks in ICE custody and not being charged with a crime. CBS News legal reporter Katrina Kaufman has more on his case and the latest on President Trump saying he could get Kilmar Abrego Garcia back from El Salvador if he wanted to.