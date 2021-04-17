Live

Watch CBSN Live

Breakdancing amputee steals the show

Tommy Gun Ly is a professional breakdancer, but his incredible moves didn't come without sacrifice. Ly was diagnosed with cancer and decided to cut off his leg to keep dancing. CBSN's Elaine Quijano has more.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.