Brandless co-founders want to offer fewer options -- not more

A startup launched this week is trying to disrupt the grocery industry. Brandless sells items ranging from organic peanut butter and fluoride-free toothpaste to cooking knives -- and everything is $3. By cutting out supermarkets and traditional marketing, the company says it brings savings directly to customers. Co-founders Ido Leffler and Tina Sharkey join "CBS This Morning" to discuss the philosophy behind their company, why Brandless appeals to millennials and their focus on simplicity.
