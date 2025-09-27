Boys to Men: Why America’s Sons are Struggling | CBS Reports Across America, men are falling behind — economically, educationally and at home — in the latest chapter of a story decades in the making. It has fostered a search for answers and a new era of masculinity, with influential voices promoting male strength, purpose and resilience. But behind the slogans, some are fueling resentment and turning male vulnerability into profit. CBS Reports explores how boys and men are struggling to navigate this new era of masculinity — and how an online ecosystem is shaping their beliefs, identities and futures.