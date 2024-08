Boyfriend speaks out after American amateur ballerina sentenced in Russia on treason charges Ksenia Karelina, a U.S. citizen and amateur ballerina, was sentenced to 12 years in a Russian prison after pleading guilty to treason. Arrested earlier this year while visiting family in Russia, she was charged for a donation to a U.S.-based charity supporting Ukraine. Her boyfriend, Chris Van Heerden, spoke on "CBS Mornings."