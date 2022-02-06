Live

Boy who was trapped in a well for four days dies

The body of a boy who fell down a 100 foot deep well in Morocco was retrieved on Saturday. The boy was found dead after being stuck inside the well for four days. Rescuers had to dig a cave next to the well and drill to the bottom to reach his body.
