Bourbon Street reopens in New Orleans after deadly terrorist attack Bourbon Street has reopened in New Orleans, Louisiana, after a man rammed a truck into a crowd on Bourbon Street. At least 14 people were killed and dozens were injured on New Year's Day. CBS News' Kati Weis has more from the scene and Michelle Miller breaks down the city's legacy. Also, CBS News Confirmed's Rhona Tarrant reports on the known details about the driver of the truck, Shamsud-Din Jabbar.