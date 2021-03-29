Live

Bostonians divided over 2024 U.S. Olympics bid

This week Boston officially became the U.S. city in the running to host the Summer Olympics in 2024. Some skeptics don't think an event of that magnitude is a true win for the city. Jericka Duncan reports.
