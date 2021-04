Boston terror suspect plotted to kill anti-Islam activist New information has been uncovered about the intentions of Usaama Rahim, the terror suspect who was shot and killed by Boston police. Rahim allegedly wanted to attack police officers, but sources have told CBS News that his original target may have been Pamela Geller, the outspoken critic of Islam who organized the art exhibit and protest outside Dallas that was attacked by two Muslim men last month. Jeff Pegues reports.