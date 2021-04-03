Live

Boston Marathon bomber sentenced to death

Dzhokhar Tsarnaev has been sentenced to death for his part in setting up two pressure-cooker bombs packed with shrapnel near the Boston marathon finish line on April 15, 2013. Scott Pelly reports the verdict.
